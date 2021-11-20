SUV crashes into 2 vehicles, killing woman, boy; 3 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A sport utility vehicle went out of control on a northeast Philadelphia boulevard and crashed into two other vehicles, killing a woman and a boy and critically injuring the SUV driver and two other children, police said.

The SUV was heading south on Roosevelt Boulevard at high speed at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday when the operator lost control, hit a curb and flew 15 to 20 feet before flipping into two vehicles stopped at a red light, police said.

Police said a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene while the 57-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition and a 12-year-old girl was critical but stable at St. Christopher’s Hospital, police said.

Two people in one of the cars were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the third car was uninjured.

Police said the accident remains under investigation.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.