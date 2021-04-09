Troopers search for suspicious man who approached child at bus stop

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers in Indiana County are searching for a suspicious man who approached a child at a school bus stop Friday morning.

Police say the man drove up to the girl in Clymer Borough around 7 a.m. and asked if she wanted candy. This happened at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Penn Street.



The victim told police that the man was a heavy-set white man in his 60sor 70s and has short, white hair. He was reported to be driving a dark-gray SUV. The victim said she ran back home and the suspect drove down Route 403 before taking a right turn onto Wilson Street.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or state police at 724-357-1960.