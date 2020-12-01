Suspect snatches $24K from Pennsylvania casino

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who asked to use a phone made off with approximately $24,000 from a Pennsylvania casino early Tuesday, police said.

The heist unfolded around 12:15 a.m. in the area where customers bet on horse races at Harrah’s Casino in Chester.

According to police, the suspect asked an employee who was counting cash from a money drawer if he could use the phone.

The employee turned away for a moment and the suspect grabbed the cash and took off, police said.

Police planned to review surveillance video.

The investigation was ongoing.

