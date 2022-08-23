YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.

The incident happened inside a residence on the first block of Firebox Court.

The York County coroner reports that 34-year-old Christine Fousek and a 5-year-old girl, both from Stewartstown, were killed in the incident. The York County coroner also confirmed they were mother and daughter.

Two other people were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police — 63-year-old Jacqueline Fousek and 28-year-old Joseph Fousek, also from Stewartstown.

Officers from the Southern Regional Police Department and PSP York took Keith Kretzer, 31, from Edgewood, Maryland, into custody, according to the release from PSP. Kretzer is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempt — homicide, PSP reports.

According to court documents, Kretzer told investigators that he was making dinner when “something took control of him” and made him grab a kitchen knife and start stabbing the other people in the home. Kretzer told police that he then “snapped out of it” and ran out of the house, according to the documents.

Police located Kretzer outside the residence when they arrived at the scene, according to the documents.

Court documents also note that investigators later found suspected marijuana, suspected marijuana paraphernalia, and suspected psychedelic mushrooms in the home.

According to Czech, a landing zone was set up for medical helicopters on the first block of Main Street in Stewartstown. The two injured victims were treated on scene and transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to PSP.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating; Hopewell Township does not have a police department.

According to PSP, “there is no concern or threat to the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.