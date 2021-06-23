Suspect involved in fatal shooting wanted in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting.

Authorities say the incident occurred on May 16 when gunfire was reported on the 600 block of North Dallas Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Aid was rendered until EMS arrived but the victim authorities later identified as Darnell Wofford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives seek the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos.



He's a suspect in the fatal shooting of Darnell Wofford in the 600 block of N. Dallas Ave. on May 16.



All tips will remain confidential.



Info? Call detectives at (412) 323-7161. pic.twitter.com/OnaylrQsgQ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 23, 2021

Homicide detectives released photos on social media Wednesday in the hopes of identifying the suspect. Confidential tips as well as any information regarding this incident can be submitted by calling (412) 323-7161.