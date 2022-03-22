PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who allegedly killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning.

State Police say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with the following:

murder of the third degree, 18 Pa C.S. § 2502(c), three counts;

homicide by vehicle while DUI, Title 75 § 3735, three counts;

homicide by vehicle, Title 75 § 3732, three counts;

manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, 18 Pa C.S. § 2507(d), two counts;

involuntary manslaughter, 18 Pa C.S. § 2504, three counts;

recklessly endangering another person, 18 Pa C.S. § 2705, three counts;

driving under the influence, Title 75 § 3802; and

summary traffic violations, which include failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving, and reckless driving.

State Police also identified the deceased pedestrian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.

Several passing motorists called 911 after observing the pedestrian, identified as Oliveras, walking in the southbound lanes of travel on I-95.

Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, of Troop K, Philadelphia, located him and were in the process of securing him in their patrol vehicle when they were struck and killed just before 1:00 a.m. on March 21.

A witness of the incident attempted CPR on both troopers, but despite their efforts, both were pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say Webb remained at the scene of the crash.

Trooper Mack served with the PSP in Troop K Philadelphia area since November 2014 and Trooper Sisca, who recently graduated after enlisting in the training program in February last year.

Trappe Fire Company No.1 released a statement following the announcement about Trooper Sisca:

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that Trappe Fire Company No.1 announces the passing of Fire Chief Branden Sisca. Chief Sisca was tragically killed in a motor vehicle crash earlier today while working as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.”

Governor Wolf has called for the Pennsylvania flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca. The flag should be flown at half-staff until Friday, March 25, plus then on the days of the funerals which have not yet been announced.

The incident is under active investigation and is considered DUI-related.