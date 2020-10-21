Susan G. Komen to close all locations in Pennsylvania

The Greater Pennsylvania Affiliate of Susan G. Komen is permanently closing. Both the Pittsburgh and Scranton offices will be gone by the end of the year. They were the only two offices in Pennsylvania. Susan G. Komen national headquarters says it is centralizing operations, thereby eliminating the need for local affiliates.

The organization has been a major player in the fight against breast cancer. It was first founded in 1982 in Dallas, Texas. The Scranton-area affiliate opened in 1991. The first Pittsburgh Race for the Cure was held in 1993. Over the years, they raised $46 million in Pennsylvania alone for community education, screening and treatment and $10 million for national breast cancer research.

The charity says details on how it will move forward with services and local events have yet to be worked out.

TOP STORIES