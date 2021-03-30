Support for Pennsylvania communities now available through Neighborhood Assistance Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced Monday that the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) is now accepting applications for community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.

NAP promotes community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program demonstrates the value of developing robust public-private partnerships and the significant impact those partnerships can have on communities,” said Sec. Davin. “Through their participation in this critical program, our private sector partners improve quality of life each and every day for the cities, towns, and neighborhoods they call home.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems.

NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.

The application window will open on March 29, 2021, and applications must be received by close of business (5:00 PM) on May 28, 2021.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to community development, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.