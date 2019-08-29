Sunoco issued $313K in penalties for PA pipeline construction violations

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today that it’s issued two penalties to Sunoco Pipeline totaling more than $313,000.

The penalties come from construction activities on their Mariner East 2 pipeline project for violations to the Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety and Encroachment Act that occurred in 10 counties.

“DEP is committed to ensuring that Sunoco and other companies are held to the highest standard possible. These actions, which resulted in violations of permits and laws that are meant to protect our waterways, are unacceptable,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP will maintain the stringent oversight that we have consistently exercised by monitoring Sunoco and taking all steps necessary to ensure that the company complies with its permits and the law.”

Drilling activities caused discharges of drilling fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water, also known as “inadvertent returns.”

As part of the agreement, Sunoco will pay a civil penalty of $240,840 to the Commonwealth and the county conservation districts.

Sunoco will also pay $78,621 from another civil penalty after violation of the Clean Streams Law in 2017 that caused accelerated erosion in multiple townships in Cumberland County.