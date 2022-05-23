(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are advising residents to be safe this summer while enjoying outdoor activities like swimming by offering several tips.

Swimming is one of the many ways people enjoy the summer weather. However, it’s important to make safety a priority, especially when supervising children.

Troopers are offering the following safety tips for swimming, boating and supervising children at a swimming pool, lake, beach or waterway:

Ensure swimming pools not in use are secured to prevent access by children

in use are secured to prevent access by children Keep close, constant watch over children engaged in swimming activities and provide them with an approved flotation device appropriate to their skill level

Avoid alcohol use when swimming, boating, and when supervising children

Beware of the potential dangers of swimming in rivers with low head dams and of diving or jumping from rocks or structures into streams, rivers, quarries, and lakes

Avoid swimming alone

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“The members of Troop A wish you and your family a fun, safe and healthy summer season,” state police in Indiana said.