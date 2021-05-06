Pa. study finds 39% of ticks carry Lyme disease

PIKE COUNTY, (WTAJ) — The results of a Pennsylvanian study show that Lyme disease may be more common in ticks than originally realized.

According to the Tick Borne Diseases Task Force of Pike County, Lyme disease was found in 39% of more than 2,000 ticks collected between 2018 and 2019.

More than a hundred also carried two or more diseases. The study was started to determine infection rates and to help identify potential solutions for those who contract tick-borne diseases.

The full results of the study can be found at pikepa.org.