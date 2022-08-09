DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students.

Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and homophobic – eventually leading to her suspension. At a board meeting Monday night, former students came to her defense labeling these allegations as flat-out false.

Parents and former students were looking to send the Central Dauphin East school district to detention.

Some in the community are upset over the district’s handling of Sharon Davis.

The seventh-grade history teacher was suspended without pay after claims that she crossed the line, trying to guilt students into standing for the pledge of allegiance. Some students even claimed Davis used racial slurs and asked students about their religious backgrounds.

Davis denied these allegations, claiming she wanted to examine the reason why students weren’t rising for the pledge.

The district suspended Davis in June and at the board meeting, parents and former students came to her defense.

Former student, Jayden Demmy, questions the school’s handling of the investigation.

“You ask around in the community, friends, ex-students that had her, you look at her GoFundMe, look at all the things that people are posting and rallying in support of her and you will see that it’s not true,” Demmy said.

The school board didn’t make any comment on the status of Davis. She has started a GoFundMe to assist with her legal fees, its already raised more than 20 thousand dollars.