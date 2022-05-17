(WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are providing students the opportunity to provide an impact to their communities by trying to keep PA litter-free.

Students from 10th to 12th grade are invited to sign up for the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program. From September through May 2023 they will have the opportunity to partake in community stewardship by helping other Pennsylvanians keep their community clean and also by advocating for a clean and beautiful state.

“We are honored to offer the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania Program in partnership with PennDOT, which seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging, and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also to become ambassadors in their community for our shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania,” said President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Shannon Reiter.

Gov. Wolf announced the commonwealth’s litter action plan in Nov. 2021. PennDOT said that it spends about $14 million in litter clean up process each year.

“Litter in the Commonwealth has been and continues to be a major problem,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Annually PennDOT spends nearly $14 million for department personnel to clean up litter from the 40,000 miles of state-maintained highways and 150,000 acres of roadside real estate. We are proud to support this important youth-oriented initiative of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful as together we seek out stewards of our future.”

The students will also have to attend a virtual orientation, four virtual education and training workshops, up to two virtual networking events, organizing and participating in at least one community cleanup event through Pick Up Pennsylvania, conduct one community education event or an activity promoting community impact on social media.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful will train and educate the students on topics related to litter, waste management, recycling, civic engagement, volunteer management, some social media marketing and any related public policy. Besides just networking, students will also have the chance to promote professional development.

“We know the students of today hold the key to a sustainable future. We’re excited to work with and guide this group of Young Ambassadors to implement change in their communities and the Commonwealth,” said Reiter.