‘Straw Hat Bandit’ gets 71-year sentence for bank robberies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man dubbed the “Straw Hat Bandit” for the distinctive disguises he donned while robbing numerous banks in the Philadelphia area over a nine-year period is headed back to prison.

Richard Boyle was sentenced Wednesday to 71 years in prison for the most recent robberies he committed.

The 60-year-old Plumstead man was convicted last March for 11 separate bank robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties between 2012 and 2016, as well as weapons and money laundering offenses.

Those robberies came after he was released from prison for another string of bank robberies in 2008.