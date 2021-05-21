Memorial Day shopping: These stores will be open

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — With this year’s Memorial Day approaching at the end of the month, many retail chains and businesses alike will choose to keep their doors open. While some retailers will even offer deals or sales to their customers on this federal holiday, not all businesses will elect to stay open or operate under their normal business hours.

This may leave some in our area questioning, what businesses will or will not be open? Here is a list of retailers and businesses that have confirmed their Memorial Day operations for Monday, May 31.

These businesses will be open on Memorial Day

Big Lots: Stores will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Plus, Big Rewards shoppers will earn $10 BIG Bucks coupons for each $100 spent.

Home Depot: Home Depot stores are generally open regular hours for Memorial Day — that’s 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In fact, Memorial Day is a great time to shop for home goods and gardening supplies.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s generally stays open during regular hours on Memorial Day. That’s 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most stores. However, Kohl’s store pickup orders must be placed at least two hours before closing time.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s has a history of remaining open regular hours on Memorial Day, so expect to be able to shop from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Macy’s: Macy’s will be open during its regular Monday hours, which are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Note, however, that curbside pickup closes two hours early.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will be open on Memorial day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to the holiday hours on its site. Note the earlier holiday closing time (Sam’s is usually open until 8 p.m. on Mondays).

Target: Target will be open regular hours on Memorial Day, meaning you can shop in-store from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open regular hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for Memorial Day shoppers.

Walmart: Walmart will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. Hours differ slightly by location,but many Walmarts are open 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Curbside pickup, however, close at 8 p.m.

Are restaurants open on Memorial Day? Yes. Many national chains and local restaurants are open on Memorial Day. However, the ability to dine inside (and capacity restrictions) vary by area and by restaurant. So check ahead of time.

Are grocery stores open on Memorial Day? Yes. Most major regional grocery store chains operate normal hours on Memorial Day, and you can generally expect to shop when you otherwise would on any other Monday.

These businesses will be closed on Memorial Day

Banks: Banks close on federal holidays. Memorial Day is a federal holiday and most banks are therefore closed.

USPS: USPS offices are closed on all major holidays, including Memorial Day.

Retailers and stores list provided by Offers.com.