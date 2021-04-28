State university system advances consolidation plan a step

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is advancing a plan to merge six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, as the system struggles with sinking enrollment and stagnant state aid.

Wednesday’s nearly unanimous board vote launches a 60-day public comment period. A final vote could be scheduled for July, with implementation in time for the 2022-23 school year.

Under the plans, Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania would merge into one institution and California, Clarion and Edinboro in western Pennsylvania would merge to become another. All six campuses would remain open, with integrated faculty, curriculum and enrollment strategies.