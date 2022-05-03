(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania state troopers are reminding drivers of ATV safety as summer approaches.

State police said there is an increase in ATV crashes in our area as we get closer to the summer months. They provided the following suggestions:

Wear protective helmets, eye protection, and full-body clothing

Never drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Maintaining a safe speed

Must be at least 16 years old to operate

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“It is crucial that people using ATV’s understand a follow general safety tips to keep themselves and other motorists safe,” state police said.