State trooper charged with tampering of military documents, forgery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a State trooper for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records.

Jamhal Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer. Charges were filed after an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division, according to officials.

He faces misdemeanor charges of both forgery and tampering with records. PSP notified his military chain of command about the charges, officials said.

Simon is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.

Simon joined PSP in March of 2015 and was assigned the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer County, according to state police