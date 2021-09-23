State trooper charged with harassment after investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police reported Thursday that a fellow trooper has been charged with harassment.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Nickolas Elliott was issued the citation following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

State police say Elliott exercised unwarranted use of force and was issued a non-traffic summary charge of harassment filed in District Court 33-3-02.

Trooper Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class. He was been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge against him.