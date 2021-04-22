Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police trooper Trask Alexander has been charged Thursday with crimes related to tampering with evidence.

Trooper Alexander of Troop D, Beaver is accused of attempting to withdraw a traffic citation that had been issued by another trooper to an acquaintance of Alexander’s in November 2020.The following misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 36-2-02:

Tampering with records or identification, 18 Pa. C.S. §4104(a)

Tampering with public records or information, 18 Pa. C.S. §4911(a)(1)

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, 18 Pa. C.S. §5101

Trooper Alexander enlisted in the PSP in November 2014. He is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him and an internal investigation.

