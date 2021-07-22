State Sen. Street making stops for Summer Listening Tour

Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street smiles during a rally to raise the state minimum wage at Sharon Baptist Church, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street (D-3) is making several stops across Pennsylvania as part of his statewide summer listening tour.

Sen. Street is currently exploring a run for the United States Senate. As part of his tour, he will be stopping at the Boalsburg Fire House from noon to 1:30 p.m.



On July 24, Sen. Street will be a panelist on a discussion about gun violence, mass incarceration and criminal justice reform in Pittsburgh. The panel will be held at the Community Empowerment Association.

Sen. Street will be a headline speaker at a Rainbow Cannabis community festival in Hazleton, which will raise awareness for LGBTQ+ rights and the legalization of marijuana on Aug. 6 at the Sanctuary.