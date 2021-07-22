State Sen. Street making stops for Summer Listening Tour

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street smiles during a rally to raise the state minimum wage at Sharon Baptist Church, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street (D-3) is making several stops across Pennsylvania as part of his statewide summer listening tour.

Sen. Street is currently exploring a run for the United States Senate. As part of his tour, he will be stopping at the Boalsburg Fire House from noon to 1:30 p.m.

On July 24, Sen. Street will be a panelist on a discussion about gun violence, mass incarceration and criminal justice reform in Pittsburgh. The panel will be held at the Community Empowerment Association.

Sen. Street will be a headline speaker at a Rainbow Cannabis community festival in Hazleton, which will raise awareness for LGBTQ+ rights and the legalization of marijuana on Aug. 6 at the Sanctuary.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss