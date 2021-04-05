State Reps. introduce bill to keep women’s sports exclusive to females

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five state representatives have introduced a bill aiming to protect fairness in women’s sports. Lawmakers say the legislation is designed to stop discrimination and create equal athletic opportunities for women.

This all comes as a response against a bill introduced this February by the Biden administration, that would permit biological males to compete on women’s sports teams in high school in college.

Reps. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland), Martina White (R-Philadelphia), Valerie Gaydos (R- Allegheny), Dawn Keefer (York/Cumberland) and Stephanie Borowicz (R- Clinton/Centre) say this reverses 50 years of advances for women.

“It is well documented that in the development of our youth, an all-girls environment for girls gives women the opportunity to build confidence in a safe and empowering environment,” said Rep. Gaydos.

They say the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” will protect Title IX and promote gender equality by giving biological females a fair playing field.

During a press conference, Rep. Borowicz recalled on playing high school volleyball and winning MVP for her achievements.

“I probably wouldn’t have had that opportunity if a biological male would’ve been in that tournament,” said Rep. Borowicz.

They say testosterone levels are higher in males, even after hormone blockers, presenting an unfair advantage.

“Now, no matter how hard my daughter trains or how hard she tries, there is nothing she can do to overcome the biological advantages of men,” said Rep. Keefer.

Plus, they say it will take away from the limited female teams available.

“What about the biological girls who will never even have the opportunity to compete as the finite openings on women’s teams are consumed by biological boys,” asked Rep. Keefer. “We are robbing them of much more than a ribbon.”

Pennsylvania is one of a majority of states that have now introduced or passed legislation that would ensure equal protection for female athletes.