State Rep. charged with theft, lying to the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against State Representative Margo Davidson (Delaware County) for stealing from the Commonwealth.

Davidson, 58, is accused of filing fraudulent overnight per diem requests and various expenses through the State House Comptroller’s Office as wells as hindering a state prosecution.

“State Representatives swear an oath to use their office for public service — not fraudulent personal gain,” Attorney General Shapiro said, in a press release. Davidson resigned from her position and accepted responsibility when the charges were filed.

A Grand Jury found that Davidson requested overnight expenses for nights she did not spend in Harrisburg and received personal reimbursements from the Commonwealth for expenses that had been paid for by her campaign. She is also charged with election violations for failure to report campaign finance information.

The Representative is also accused of soliciting a witness to lie during the investigation process.

Davidson has been charged with misdemeanor counts of theft, a solicitation to hinder apprehension and election code violations. She has waived her preliminary hearing and paid the restitution of $6,925.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General James Price.