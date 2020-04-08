State Police seize more than $11M in illegal drugs in first quarter of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Troopers have confiscated over $11 million dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the first quarter of 2020.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State Police have also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.
The breakdown of the $11M can be seen below:
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value
|Cocaine
|68.17lbs
|$1,449,740
|Crack Cocaine
|3.15lbs
|$50,400
|Heroin
|6.49lbs
|$220,660
|Fentanyl
|17.69lbs
|$283,040
|LSD
|944 doses
|$18,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|51.59 pints
|$345,653
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|10.39lbs
|$51,950
|Marijuana Plants
|467 plants
|$77,055
|Processed Marijuana
|2,599.46lbs
|$7,798,380
|Methamphetamines
|16.25lbs
|$162,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|6.1lbs
|$20,130
|MDMA – Pills
|294 pills
|$4,410
|Other Narcotics
|2.03lbs
|$4,060
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|20,368 pills
|$509,200