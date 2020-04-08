State Police seize more than $11M in illegal drugs in first quarter of 2020

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
STATE POLICE_1499279267569.jpg
Restaurant_Directory

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Troopers have confiscated over $11 million dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the first quarter of 2020.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State Police have also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

The breakdown of the $11M can be seen below:

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value
Cocaine68.17lbs$1,449,740
Crack Cocaine3.15lbs$50,400
Heroin6.49lbs$220,660
Fentanyl17.69lbs$283,040
LSD944 doses$18,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid51.59 pints$345,653
Marijuana THC – Solid10.39lbs$51,950
Marijuana Plants467 plants$77,055
Processed Marijuana2,599.46lbs$7,798,380
Methamphetamines16.25lbs$162,500
MDMA – Ecstasy6.1lbs$20,130
MDMA – Pills294 pills$4,410
Other Narcotics2.03lbs$4,060
Other Narcotics (pills)20,368 pills$509,200
TOTA VALUE: $11,046,058

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss