State Police seize more than $11M in illegal drugs in first quarter of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Troopers have confiscated over $11 million dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in the first quarter of 2020.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized more than 68 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $1.5 million. State Police have also removed more than 24 pounds of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania communities.

The breakdown of the $11M can be seen below: