State police find missing Forest County man

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)-State police say they found a missing man who was originally reported missing last night in Forest County.
Steven Bryan, 57, of Seneca was originally reported missing last night at 11:36 p.m. and his last known location was in a wooded area off of Route 62 in Tionesta Township, according to state police.
State police describe Bryan as a white male, 5ft. 8, with brown hair and blue eyes.
