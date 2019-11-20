State Police search for bank robber from Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TWP, WESTMORELAND CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report a bank robbery at CFS bank on Walton Team Rum Road Wednesday morning.

They report that a white man, roughly 40 years old, showed up on a blue bicycle before heading into the bank. He gave a teller a note demanding money while keeping his hand in his hoodie, threatening to have a weapon.

The man took off from the bank on the blue bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money.







Police report they found the blue bike a short distance from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.