State police remind motorists to turn on headlights when driving in low-visibility conditions

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the start of the autumn season, troopers are reminding motorists to keep themselves and their families as safe as possible by turning on their headlights when driving in low-visibility conditions.

With today’s technology, many vehicles are equipped with automatic headlights. However, when driving in low-visibility conditions like rain or fog, drivers may still need to turn a switch or a knob to ensure their vehicle’s headlights are on. By doing so, you are making your vehicle much more visible to others on the highway. This simple step may save your life or the life of a family member. Captain Stephen M. Russo, Commanding Officer of Troop A.



The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code (ref. Title 75, Section 4302) requires motorists to display lighted headlamps when driving between sunset and sunrise and:

At any time when the operator cannot discern a person or vehicle upon the highway from a distance of 1,000 feet due to insufficient light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including rain, snow, sleet, hail, fog, smoke, or smog.

At any time when the vehicle’s windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to precipitation or atmospheric moisture, including rain, snow, sleet, or mist.

A violation of this section carries a fine of $25, plus court costs and other fees. For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.