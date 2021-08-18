State police remind drivers to watch out for school buses, children

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Troopers are reminding motorists to be alert for school buses and pedestrians as the new school year approaches.

Drivers are also reminded to plan extra travel time in the morning afternoon due to traffic and school bus stops. It is required that drivers stop 10 feet away from a school bus when it has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing, whether you are approaching from behind or from the opposite direction. The penalty for this could be a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on the driver’s record.

“If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said.

Troopers also shared the following tips:

When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus.

Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop.

Never push when getting on or off of the school bus.

Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you.

When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat and never put your head, arms, or hands out of the window.

Never cross the street behind the school bus.

Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger.

If walking to school, wear bright-colored or reflective clothing and use crosswalks where available.