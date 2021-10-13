State police release quarterly firearms purchase denial data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released data on firearm purchase denials from the third quarter of 2021 (July 1 through Sept. 30).
The data was recorded through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PCIS), which determines the legal ability of individuals to acquire a license to carry or receive a firearm through a purchase/transfer. There were 303,156 background checks conducted in the third quarter. In comparison, 334,108 checks were conducted in the second quarter and 406,151 checks were conducted in the first quarter of 2021.
More data can be found below:
|Third Quarter PICS Statistics
|2020
|2021
|Total number of PICS checks conducted
|406,151
|303,156
|Number of persons denied
|6,950
|5,545
|Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies
|1,510
|1,465
|Referred to Pennsylvania State Police
|450
|356
|Referred to Local Law Enforcement
|1,032
|1,066
|Referred to ATF
|28
|43
|Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase
|93
|34
