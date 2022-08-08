HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police.

As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and assault.

Below is a list the eight most wanted suspects, according to state police:

Picture of the ten most wanted provided by state police

Michael Edward Akerly, last known address is Eerie, PA – Wanted for a 1998 rape and aggravated indecent assault in Erie. He has been seen in Wattsburg, Erie County; Chauauqua, NY, and NC and he is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

James Garland Watts, last known address is Clairton, PA – Wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County.

Giovanni Morales Jr., last known address is Brooklyn, NY – Wanted by state police out of Hazelton, Luzerne County for a June 2020 homicide.

Martavious Kendre Stout, last known address is Meadville, PA – Wanted by Meadville City Police Department for homicide.

Gerado Cruz-Hernandez, last known address is Norristown, PA – Wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges in 2013 involving a 12-year-old female in Norristown.

Santos Torres-Garcia, last known address is Abbottstown, PA – Wanted by state police for a 2017 rape.

Kevin Jay Purnell, last known address is New Castle, DE – Wanted for a 1999 sexual assault of a seven-year-old female in Chester County.

Freddy Calle, last known address is Hazleton City, PA – Wanted by Hazelton City Police Department for rape of a child.

State police have reportedly taken into custody William Hess and Timothy Bolden. Hess was wanted by state police for rape of a child and Bolden was wanted for robbery by Meadville police.