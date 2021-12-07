State police offers training program to teens wanting to join law enforcement

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interested in joining state police? A new program just launched for teens ages 15 to 18 that teaches them what it takes to be a trooper.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced the launch of “The Hill Impact Program,” a free program that will begin in February.

During the 15-week program, students will get to have one-on-one interaction with PSP troopers while learning about other aspects of law enforcement such as Pennsylvania crime codes, vehicle codes, rules of criminal procedures and principles of law enforcement. Students will also participate in physical fitness.

The program will take place once a week for two hours in the evening and one Saturday a month for three hours at the PSP Academy, commonly known as “The Hill.” The Hill sits atop of one of the highest summits in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and has served as training grounds for thousands of troopers since 1960, according to state police.

“Teenagers who are considering a career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in this free program,” Major George Bivens, director of the PSP Bureau of Training and Education, said. “The program is designed to educate and give those in attendance a unique experience showcasing the career of a state trooper.”

Any teen seriously interested in attending the program should contact Trooper Clint Long no later than Jan. 7 at ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov or 717-497-4577. It’s reported that class size is limited.