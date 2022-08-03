LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a runaway 16-year-old girl and her 8-month-old child from Lycoming County.

Photo of 16-year-old Aaliya Diaz and 8-month-old Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. provided by state police

State police were called to a foster home at 1530 Randall Circle in Loyalsock Township originally for a report of a missing female and baby on Sunday, July 31 at about 9:50 p.m, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

After investigating at the home, state police discovered that Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. They are reportedly believed to be traveling together in the Reading, PA area.

Diaz is described by state police as a white, Hispanic female being about 5 feet tall, weighs about 89 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair with dark roots. She was reportedly last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, multicolored bracelets and also a gold necklace.

State police describe Ortega as a white, Hispanic male being about 2 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 15 pounds and he has brown eyes and black hair. Ortega was last seen wearing a grey onesie with grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Diaz or Ortega are asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570)-368-5700 and to speak with Trooper Reiner. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers can also be anonymously contacted at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.