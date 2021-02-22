State Police headquarters in Harrisburg evacuated after bomb threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg has been evacuated due to a bomb threat received late Monday morning.

PSP Communications Director Ryan Tarkowski said the bomb threat was called in around 11 a.m. and the building has been evacuated until an all-clear is given.

PSP said in a Tweet around noon that the 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. is closed to traffic.

PSP department headquarters is currently evacuated due to a threat received at the facility. The 1800 block of Elmerton Ave. is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 22, 2021

Tarkowski says PSP has plans and contingencies in place and that department operations have not been significantly affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we receive more information.