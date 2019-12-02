State police: Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction

This photo combination provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Samara Derwin, left, and Jordan Oliver. Authorities say that Derwin, 15, was reported missing Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, and is believed to have been abducted by 20-year-old Oliver. Police say Oliver is operating a stolen marked 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor sports-utility vehicle with Pennsylvania registration MG5473H. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have found a 15-year-old girl who was reported abducted by a man who stole a police vehicle.

Police say Samara Derwin was reported missing Sunday and believed to be abducted by 20-year-old Jordan Oliver. A police spokesman at the Wyoming barracks said just before midnight that she was found safe and no arrests have been made. An Amber Alert was canceled.

Further details haven’t been released.

Police had said Oliver was operating a stolen marked 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor sports-utility vehicle and Derwin was last seen near Nanticoke High School.