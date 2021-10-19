State Police collect over $25 million in illegal drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have seized over $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021, from July to September.

Troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of drugs in total. This includes cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. The full breakdown is below:

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine312.92 lbs.$6,884,240
Crack Cocaine2.18 lbs.$34,880
Heroin9.9 lbs.$336,600
Fentanyl175.88 lbs.$2,814,080
LSD125 doses$2,500
Marijuana THC – Liquid787.52 pints$5,276,384
Marijuana THC – Solid15.08 lbs.$75,400
Marijuana Plants507 plants$83,655
Processed Marijuana1,570.97 lbs.$4,712,910
Methamphetamines71.05 lbs.$710,500
MDMA – Ecstasy.75 lbs.$2,475
MDMA – Pills738 pills$11,070
Other Narcotics11.82 lbs.$23,640
Other Narcotics (Pills)163,695 pills$4,092,375
 Total Value$25,060,709

State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription drugs through its “drug take-back” program, where boxes are placed throughout the state for residents to safely dispose of unused or unwanted medication.

