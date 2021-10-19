State Police collect over $25 million in illegal drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have seized over $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021, from July to September.
Troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of drugs in total. This includes cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. The full breakdown is below:
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|312.92 lbs.
|$6,884,240
|Crack Cocaine
|2.18 lbs.
|$34,880
|Heroin
|9.9 lbs.
|$336,600
|Fentanyl
|175.88 lbs.
|$2,814,080
|LSD
|125 doses
|$2,500
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|787.52 pints
|$5,276,384
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|15.08 lbs.
|$75,400
|Marijuana Plants
|507 plants
|$83,655
|Processed Marijuana
|1,570.97 lbs.
|$4,712,910
|Methamphetamines
|71.05 lbs.
|$710,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.75 lbs.
|$2,475
|MDMA – Pills
|738 pills
|$11,070
|Other Narcotics
|11.82 lbs.
|$23,640
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|163,695 pills
|$4,092,375
|Total Value
|$25,060,709
State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription drugs through its “drug take-back” program, where boxes are placed throughout the state for residents to safely dispose of unused or unwanted medication.
