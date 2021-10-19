State Police collect over $25 million in illegal drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have seized over $25 million in illegal drugs in the third quarter of 2021, from July to September.

Troopers confiscated $25,060,709 worth of drugs in total. This includes cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs. The full breakdown is below:

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 312.92 lbs. $6,884,240 Crack Cocaine 2.18 lbs. $34,880 Heroin 9.9 lbs. $336,600 Fentanyl 175.88 lbs. $2,814,080 LSD 125 doses $2,500 Marijuana THC – Liquid 787.52 pints $5,276,384 Marijuana THC – Solid 15.08 lbs. $75,400 Marijuana Plants 507 plants $83,655 Processed Marijuana 1,570.97 lbs. $4,712,910 Methamphetamines 71.05 lbs. $710,500 MDMA – Ecstasy .75 lbs. $2,475 MDMA – Pills 738 pills $11,070 Other Narcotics 11.82 lbs. $23,640 Other Narcotics (Pills) 163,695 pills $4,092,375 Total Value $25,060,709

State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription drugs through its “drug take-back” program, where boxes are placed throughout the state for residents to safely dispose of unused or unwanted medication.