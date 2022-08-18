YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Monday, Aug. 15, according to a press release.

He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. Charges were filed at the York County Magisterial District Court.

According to the press release, Ravel enlisted in the PSP in January 2020 and graduated in June 2020. He was assigned to Troop J since his graduation.

He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case.