State Police arrest, charge state Corporal for obstructing a DUI investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania State Police Corporal, for allegedly tampering with a criminal investigation, Pennsylvania State Police officials say.

PSP Corporal Jennifer Ruhl was charged on June 4, 2021, and stands accused of attempting to cover up a driving under the influence (DUI) alcohol investigation. The investigation involved an alleged father of a PSP trooper in November 2019.

The incident, State Police say, occurred while Corporal Ruhl was assigned as a patrol supervisor at Troop J-Avondale.

Corporal Ruhl faces several charges, including obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, false swearing, tampering with public records or information, and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Ruhl is currently suspended without pay, while awaiting the resolution of the criminal charges against her.