State parks food stands to ‘go green’ through new initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is taking steps to reduce the use of plastics and the amount of waste generated from food concessions at Pennsylvania state parks.

When contracts with food providers are renewed, new provisions will prevent the use of plastic bags, straws and cutlery. These items will be replaced with compostable, paper, wooden or plant fiber alternatives.

“As the state’s conservation leader, DCNR strives to model practices that conserve and sustain our natural resources, and we are now extending that to the concessions that provide snacks at our state parks,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The new contracts will also require food providers to minimize the use of paper straws and disposable utensils and when on-site composting is available at a state park to work with DCNR to convert as many of their food service products to compostable.

The new measures as of this year are in place at Beltzville, Frances Slocum, Keystone, Marsh Creek, Presque Isle, and Sizerville state parks.

The contracts that will be updated in 2022 are Bald Eagle, Black Moshannon, Caledonia, Codorus, Gifford Pinchot, Hickory Run, Locust Lake, Mt. Pisgah, Pine Grove Furnace, Point, Prince Gallitzin, Ricketts Glen, and Yellow Creek state parks.