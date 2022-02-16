State Parks could receive $135 million to aid backlog of projects

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a time when the number of state park visitors is climbing, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is facing a $1.4 billion dollar deficit.

$135 million in funding from Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed budget plan would help with the backlog of projects.

“People think of us as parks and forests and that’s very true, but we have a lot of buildings that we need to maintain, we have dams, we have bridges, we have roads that we maintain,” said Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the DCNR. “It would be really, really impactful to have those dollars go toward fixing those things.”

Robinson said their extensive surveying has shown the need for a variety of updates.

“There are a lot of other infrastructure needs that we need to update: our cabins, our campgrounds, our pools, our beaches, our marinas, our boat launches, trail maintenance, visitor centers,” said Robinson.

Looking at bridges, there are 148 out of 900 bridges on DCNR lands that are rated as “poor”.

“We want to make sure that they are up to date and up to standard so that people can visit parks and trails and all of DCNR’s properties and whatnot, and be healthy and safe,” said Robinson.

The budget also supports 31 new jobs.

Robinson said having this funding would further DCNR’s mission.

“It’s incumbent upon us to make sure that we’re thinking about the now and the future,” said Robinson.

The general assembly is now considering the governor’s budget proposal. DCNR has a budget hearing coming up on March 2.