State-owned historic sites and museums to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) announced that visitors will be welcomed back to the state-owned historic sites and museums at the end of the next month.

Friday, April 30, the sites will be opened with reduced hours and limited capacity, according to a release. Each site varies, so check the website for more information.

It’s reported that the PHMC administrative offices will remain closed with staff working remotely.

As sites open to the public, the PHMC said they have adjusted their operations to provide a safe environment for staff, volunteers and visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their guidelines requirements include wearing face masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, encouraging visiting later if you have symptoms and cleaning and disinfecting all touched surfaces throughout the day.

They said no event or gatherings, such as exhibit openings, special events and facility rentals, are scheduled at this time. The PHMC will provide an update when they can resume scheduling.

For details on specific locations, they have provided the following websites: