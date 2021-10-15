State officials remind drivers of move over law ahead of awareness day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the Pennsylvania State Police remind motorists to move over or slow down ahead of “National Move Over Awareness Day.”

Held on the third Saturday of October each year, the day highlights the importance of safe driving through emergency response areas.

“Failure to move over or slow down puts their lives at risk and even one life lost on Pennsylvania’s roadways is one too many,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching emergency response areas who are unable to safely merge into a lane farther away from the response area to “pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing.”

On average in the United States, two emergency responders are struck daily while working along the roadway. These incidents cause property damage, injuries, and in some cases fatalities.

“All citizens and residents of the commonwealth are asked to make a personal pledge to always move over and slow down to make Pennsylvania roadways safer for everyone,” Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Colonel Robert Evanchick said.

Failure to move over or slow down will result in a citation that carries a fine of $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law, visit PennDOT’s website.