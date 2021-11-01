State officials ask for feedback on Pa. redistricting map

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of Governor Tom Wolf’s Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council held a listening session about congressional redistricting on Penn State University’s campus.

The council heard from community members on what they want to have considered throughout the redistricting process. A big concern that community members raised at the session were between neighborhoods and the State College Area School District within the congressional district map.

“We’ve tried our best to sort of take a very complex and often a very subjective process and boil it down, that’s what the districting principles are. But, provide any comments you have on how those could be stronger or lead to a process that you have more faith in,” Christopher Fower, PHD Geography PSU said.

The members of the council are collecting feedback on the map-drawing process. To provide feedback, visit the Pennsylvania Redistricting Public Comment Portal on the governor’s website. There, residents can draw and submit their own proposed voting district map and see how other Pennsylvanians would like to see the commonwealth redistricted.