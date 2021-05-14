State leaders call for license fee increase to prevent puppy mills

(WTAJ) — Leaders are calling for action to prevent puppy mills from resurfacing in Pennsylvania after inaction to raise dog license fees.

Since its inception in 1982, dog wardens of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement have been funded mostly with the sale of dog licenses. Since then their duties have greatly broadened.

Inspecting commercial kennels at least twice a year, the bureau is now understaffed and barely able to keep up with inspections. They say the more frequent the oversight brings better conditions for the animals.

Leaders say without an increase, this could lead to the return of puppy mills in the state.