State law against municipal plastic bag bans on track to end

Pedestrians carry plastic bags in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Philadelphia and three other municipalities in Pennsylvania sued the state Wednesday over what they say was a covert abuse of legislative power to temporarily halt local bans or taxes on plastic bags handed out to customers by retailers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia is beginning the soft rollout of its ban on retailers giving out plastic bags to customers, while Pennsylvania’s two-year-old prohibition on such bans is set to expire later this year.

The city won’t fully enforce the ban until April 1 with steps in between. On Oct. 1, retailers are to stop giving out the bags.

In the meantime, the state Legislature hasn’t extended the prohibition in place since 2019.

Senate Republicans said they have no plans to extend the statewide prohibition, but they will evaluate it in the coming months. PennEnvironment, an environmental advocacy group, says the state prohibition expires Dec. 8.