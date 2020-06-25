State House sends school transportation safety bill to Governor’s desk

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 file photo, children head home after the last day of school before spring break, and eventual closure due to the coronaviurs utbreak, outside Russell Elementary School in Moscow, Idaho. With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a highly stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together at home. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, worrying child welfare officials that abuse is going unreported during the coronavirus pandemic.(Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislative efforts by state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) to further ensure the safety of children being transported to and from school are a step closer to becoming reality following the unanimous passage of House Bill 364, which moves to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

Gabler’s legislation would authorize revolving and flashing yellow lights to be displayed on school vehicles such as vans and mini-vans that currently display only placards. Additionally, the Senate added language into the bill that would address identified flaws in the existing school bus camera enforcement program that make it difficult for school districts to administer and unfair to motorists.

“When parents and grandparents send children off to school, they are trusting the school transportation system with safely handling the valuable ‘cargo’ they are counting on to return safely at the end of the day,” said Gabler.

House Bill 364 would put in place additional safeguards for forms of transportation vehicles that are currently not covered if Gov. Tom Wolf signs it into law.