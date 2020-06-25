State House sends school transportation safety bill to Governor’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislative efforts by state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) to further ensure the safety of children being transported to and from school are a step closer to becoming reality following the unanimous passage of House Bill 364, which moves to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.
Gabler’s legislation would authorize revolving and flashing yellow lights to be displayed on school vehicles such as vans and mini-vans that currently display only placards. Additionally, the Senate added language into the bill that would address identified flaws in the existing school bus camera enforcement program that make it difficult for school districts to administer and unfair to motorists.
“When parents and grandparents send children off to school, they are trusting the school transportation system with safely handling the valuable ‘cargo’ they are counting on to return safely at the end of the day,” said Gabler.
House Bill 364 would put in place additional safeguards for forms of transportation vehicles that are currently not covered if Gov. Tom Wolf signs it into law.