HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 2619 will allow funds for higher education to be granted on a performance-based metric.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jesse Topper (According to the bill’s sponsor), Rep. Jesse Topper the works to ensure that state-related universities are returning the fullest return of investments from state taxpayer dollars.

“This bill supports both our students and our state-related universities by providing funding incentives that match student achievement,” Topper said. “Performance-based metrics are the future of how we fund higher education in this state, and this is a step forward.”

House Bill 2619 awards new funding to state-related universities using benchmarks that include graduation and student retention rates, postgraduation employment and salaries, post-secondary program offerings aligned with the state`s workforce development priorities and postsecondary credential and minimizing the need to repeat courses or to incur additional costs.

New funding, money that exceeds the base state funding, would follow the performance-based structure. The state-related universities to receive new funding through the new formula are the Pennsylvania State University, the Pennsylvania College of Technology, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University. This also includes any associated branch campuses.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.