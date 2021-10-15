State grants available for COVID-19 vaccine outreach programs

FILE – In this May 19, 2021, file photo, a licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf joined lawmakers, community leaders and medical professionals in North Philadelphia to discuss a new grant program that will support community organizations.

The $5 million COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program will support organizations conducting outreach on COVID-19 vaccines. The grant is available to eligible organizations including non-profits, child care and educational institutions.

“There are many trusted grassroots organizations that are using their established relationships in our communities to raise awareness, reduce hesitancy and address barriers to vaccine access,” Governor Wolf said.

The program will provide grants from $10,000 up to $100,000 to support proactive, targeted outreach efforts such as sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials.

“This grant program will put money and resources into the hands of the best people to do this work,” Wold continued.

70% percent of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. However, many communities are still experiencing disparities in vaccination, including Black/African Americans, Latinx, the LGBTQ community, low-income persons, persons experiencing homelessness, persons less likely to use the Internet and others without Internet access, persons residing in rural or geographically isolated areas and persons who have distrust in the government.

“State support for this effort will help keep the momentum going and the work spreading street by street and house by house,” state Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) said.

Eligible applicants can submit applications through November 1, 2021. Full instructions for application, as well as complete program guidelines, can be found on the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website.