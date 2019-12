HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Capitol is a little brighter tonight.

Governor Tom Wolf along First Lady Frances Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman held this year’s capitol tree lighting ceremony today.

Hundreds gathered in celebration.

The tree is decorated with more than 900 led lights and 1,600 handmade ornaments donated from students and seniors throughout the state.

The 18-foot Douglas Fir is from Crystal Spring Tree farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.