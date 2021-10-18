State accepting applications for assistance with winter heating bills

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2021-2022 season.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program by the DHS that provides assistance for home heating bills during the winter months to low-income Pennsylvania residents. Available to both homeowners and renters, the application period begins on Oct. 18 and closes on May 6, 2022.

“Nobody should ever have to worry that their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year. As winter approaches and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills are only going to get more expensive,” Acting Secretary Snead said.

The income limit for the program is 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, this would be $39,750 gross income per year.

LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance. This season, families will see an increase in the minimum LIHEAP cash grant from $200 to a minimum grant of $500, and an increase in the maximum cash grant from $1,000 to a maximum of $1,500.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs online at the Compass website or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.