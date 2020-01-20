Sportsmen club bear being relocated to sanctuary

Asiatic black bear, Dillan shown at his living space at the Union County Sportsmen Club in Millmont, PA.

MILLMONT, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dillan, an obese black bear is heading to a new home, days after Alec Baldwin sent a public letter to Governor Tom Wolf asking him to help with the removal of the bear from the Union County Sportsmen’s Club.

On Monday, PETA released a statement confirming Dillan is on his way to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, a PETA-approved and accredited wild animal sanctuary.

The USDA cited the sportsmen’s club for failing to provide the bear with adequate veterinary care for conditions that include: severe dental issues first documented in 2017, obesity, limited mobility, and psychological distress.

“This move comes after years of neglect, but this long-suffering bear now has a chance to eat healthy food, exercise his limbs on soft natural terrain, receive much-needed medical care, and hibernate, forage, and swim as bears need to do,” says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet.

